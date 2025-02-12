Insider Sale: Regional President - EMEA of $PLXS Sells 1,200 Shares

Frank Zycinski, the Regional President - EMEA of $PLXS, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $169,010. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 62.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 723 shares of this class of $PLXS stock.

$PLXS Insider Trading Activity

$PLXS insiders have traded $PLXS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD P. KELSEY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,995 shares for an estimated $4,467,889 .

. DEAN A FOATE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,148 .

. OLIVER K. MIHM (Exec VP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,015 shares for an estimated $1,666,795 .

. PATRICK JOHN JERMAIN (Exec. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,049 shares for an estimated $1,647,562 .

. ANGELO MICHAEL JR NINIVAGGI (Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $1,603,699 .

. STEVEN J. FRISCH (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $749,896 .

. VICTOR (PANG HAU) TAN (Regional President - APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $625,200 .

. J JOEL QUADRACCI sold 2,450 shares for an estimated $399,539

MICHAEL J. RUNNING (Regional President - AMER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,118 shares for an estimated $173,137 .

. FRANK ZYCINSKI (Regional President - EMEA) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $169,010

KAREN MARIE RAPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $145,440.

$PLXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $PLXS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

