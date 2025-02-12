Insider Sale: Regional President - EMEA of $PLXS Sells 1,200 Shares

Frank Zycinski, the Regional President - EMEA of $PLXS, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $169,010. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 62.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 723 shares of this class of $PLXS stock.
$PLXS Insider Trading Activity
$PLXS insiders have traded $PLXS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD P. KELSEY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,995 shares for an estimated $4,467,889.
- DEAN A FOATE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,148.
- OLIVER K. MIHM (Exec VP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,015 shares for an estimated $1,666,795.
- PATRICK JOHN JERMAIN (Exec. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,049 shares for an estimated $1,647,562.
- ANGELO MICHAEL JR NINIVAGGI (Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $1,603,699.
- STEVEN J. FRISCH (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $749,896.
- VICTOR (PANG HAU) TAN (Regional President - APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $625,200.
- J JOEL QUADRACCI sold 2,450 shares for an estimated $399,539
- MICHAEL J. RUNNING (Regional President - AMER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,118 shares for an estimated $173,137.
- FRANK ZYCINSKI (Regional President - EMEA) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $169,010
- KAREN MARIE RAPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $145,440.
$PLXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $PLXS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 686,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,488,615
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 626,774 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,686,273
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 228,027 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,681,664
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 193,734 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,315,496
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 168,169 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,315,085
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 162,795 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,474,161
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 154,003 shares (+146.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,098,389
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.