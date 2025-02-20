Insider Sale: Principal Financial Officer of $TREIX Sells 10,000 Shares

Lawrence Scott Eiben, the Principal Financial Officer of $TREIX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $100,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 392,845 shares of this class of $TREIX stock.

$TREIX Insider Trading Activity

$TREIX insiders have traded $TREIX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE SCOTT EIBEN (Principal Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 39,603 shares for an estimated $399,999 and 2 sales selling 21,440 shares for an estimated $214,743.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.