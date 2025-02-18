News & Insights

Insider Sale: Principal Accounting Officer of $TROW Sells 1,177 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

Jessica M Hiebler, the Principal Accounting Officer of $TROW, sold 1,177 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $126,965. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,356 shares of this class of $TROW stock.

$TROW Insider Trading Activity

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $1,729,909.
  • ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
  • JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,661 shares for an estimated $177,654.

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 544 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

