Insider Sale: PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $ROL Sells 3,224 Shares

Traci Hornfeck, the PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $ROL, sold 3,224 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $171,194. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,602 shares of this class of $ROL stock.
$ROL Insider Trading Activity
$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,878 shares for an estimated $911,763.
- TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766
- TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194
$ROL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 5,483,726 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,170,700
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,415,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $172,750,932
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,203,859 shares (+389.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,148,864
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,992,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,768,409
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 1,935,165 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,694,897
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,282,508 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,444,245
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,170,441 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,249,940
$ROL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.
