ROL

Insider Sale: PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $ROL Sells 3,224 Shares

March 05, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

March 05, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

Traci Hornfeck, the PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $ROL, sold 3,224 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $171,194. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,602 shares of this class of $ROL stock.

$ROL Insider Trading Activity

$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,878 shares for an estimated $911,763.
  • TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766
  • TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194

$ROL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

ROL

