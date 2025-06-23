Insider Sale: Principal Accounting Officer of $NVDA Sells 4,500 Shares

Donald F Jr Robertson, the Principal Accounting Officer of $NVDA, sold 4,500 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $646,469. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 467,625 shares of this class of $NVDA stock.

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,419,685 shares for an estimated $200,123,151 .

. TENCH COXE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $142,804,600

ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,660 shares for an estimated $7,787,993 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,054 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,731 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.