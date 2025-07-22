Insider Sale: Principal Accounting Officer of $ALTI Sells 4,562 Shares

Patrick T. Keenan, the Principal Accounting Officer of $ALTI, sold 4,562 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $15,830. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,613 shares of this class of $ALTI stock.

$ALTI Insider Trading Activity

$ALTI insiders have traded $ALTI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL TIEDEMANN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 42,198 shares for an estimated $146,430

KEVIN P. MORAN (President and COO) sold 28,509 shares for an estimated $98,926

COLLEEN A GRAHAM (Chief Legal, Compl & Risk Ofcr) sold 22,934 shares for an estimated $79,581

BROOKE CONNELL (Pres, US Wealth Mgmt) sold 21,462 shares for an estimated $74,474

$ALTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ALTI stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

