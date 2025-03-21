Insider Sale: President of $ZIP Sells 18,047 Shares

DAVID TRAVERS, the President of $ZIP, sold 18,047 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $106,161. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,120,913 shares of this class of $ZIP stock.
$ZIP Insider Trading Activity
$ZIP insiders have traded $ZIP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IAN H. SIEGEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 103,905 shares for an estimated $692,981.
- TIMOTHY G. YARBROUGH (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,400 shares for an estimated $315,813.
- DAVID TRAVERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,611 shares for an estimated $220,070.
- RYAN T. SAKAMOTO (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,972 shares for an estimated $82,213.
- BORIS F. SHIMANOVSKY (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,840 shares for an estimated $22,788
- LORA BARTOLOME (SVP, ACCOUNTING & CONTROLLER) sold 2,289 shares for an estimated $17,991
- AMY GAREFIS (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 2,690 shares for an estimated $15,844
$ZIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ZIP stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,054,587 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,635,209
- GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,053,687 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,628,693
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 496,594 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,595,340
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 405,109 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,932,989
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 388,773 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,814,716
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 362,900 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,627,396
- UBS GROUP AG added 321,556 shares (+771.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,328,065
