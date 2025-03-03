Insider Sale: President of $WDAY Sells 900 Shares

Sayan Chakraborty, the President of $WDAY, sold 900 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $240,656. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,824 shares of this class of $WDAY stock.

$WDAY Insider Trading Activity

$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 149 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 149 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 1,048,438 shares for an estimated $264,380,724 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,989,936 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $2,986,624 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169

$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

