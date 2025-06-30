Insider Sale: President of $TTAN Sells 4,584 Shares

Vahe Kuzoyan, the President of $TTAN, sold 4,584 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $479,715. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 85.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 767 shares of this class of $TTAN stock.

$TTAN Insider Trading Activity

$TTAN insiders have traded $TTAN stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE PARTNERS VIII L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 637,543 shares for an estimated $65,555,573 .

. DAVID SHERRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 32,575 shares for an estimated $3,310,591 .

. VAHE KUZOYAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,208 shares for an estimated $2,638,017 .

. ARA MAHDESSIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,391 shares for an estimated $2,552,544 .

. MICHELE O'CONNOR (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,225 shares for an estimated $702,195 .

. BYRON B DEETER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $0.

$TTAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

