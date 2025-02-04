Insider Sale: President of $TRU Sells 1,000 Shares

STEVEN M CHAOUKI, the President of $TRU, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $95,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,488 shares of this class of $TRU stock.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M AWAD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $2,319,000 .

. VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) sold 18,597 shares for an estimated $1,837,011

TODD M CELLO (EVP & CFO) sold 12,463 shares for an estimated $1,183,985

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $594,785 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,990 shares for an estimated $561,746 .

. HEATHER J RUSSELL (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $303,275

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 642 shares for an estimated $61,881.

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

