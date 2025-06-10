Insider Sale: President Transit of $WAB Sells 4,000 Shares

Pascal Schweitzer, the President Transit of $WAB, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $823,792. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,955 shares of this class of $WAB stock.

$WAB Insider Trading Activity

$WAB insiders have traded $WAB stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAFAEL SANTANA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 129,213 shares for an estimated $23,877,104 .

. NALIN JAIN (President, Digital Electronics) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,511 shares for an estimated $1,950,735 .

. PASCAL SCHWEITZER (President Transit) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,562,320 .

. LILIAN LEROUX (EVP Chief Strategy Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,441,407

ERIC GEBHARDT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,151 shares for an estimated $1,244,929

DAVID L DENINNO (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,178,602 .

. ROGERIO MENDONCA (President, Equipment Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,033 shares for an estimated $806,745 .

. MICHAEL FETSKO (Pres., Freight Components Grp.) sold 3,662 shares for an estimated $740,200

BRIAN HEHIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,165 shares for an estimated $428,694 .

. KYRA YATES (VP - Investor Relations) sold 1,389 shares for an estimated $283,043

$WAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of $WAB stock to their portfolio, and 559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAB stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 01/13.

on 05/15, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 03/25.

on 03/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/13, 01/07.

