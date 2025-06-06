Insider Sale: President - Transit Packaging of $CCK Sells 1,500 Shares

Matt Madeksza, the President - Transit Packaging of $CCK, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $148,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,302 shares of this class of $CCK stock.

$CCK Insider Trading Activity

$CCK insiders have traded $CCK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD H GIFFORD (EVP & COO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $678,965

CHRISTY L. KALAUS (VP & Corp Controller) sold 2,130 shares for an estimated $211,743

MATT MADEKSZA (President - Transit Packaging) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $148,500

$CCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $CCK stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$CCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

