Insider Sale: President of $TOST Sells 49,865 Shares

Stephen Fredette, the President of $TOST, sold 49,865 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $1,752,455. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,121,451 shares of this class of $TOST stock.

$TOST Insider Trading Activity

$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 86 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 86 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 911,841 shares for an estimated $28,392,072 .

. AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 738,953 shares for an estimated $28,364,851 .

. DAVID YUAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 635,000 shares for an estimated $27,574,469 .

. CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 475,000 shares for an estimated $17,130,825 .

. BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 307,278 shares for an estimated $9,354,860 .

. JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 160,162 shares for an estimated $5,501,130 .

. RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 122,885 shares for an estimated $4,627,254 .

. ELENA GOMEZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 103,426 shares for an estimated $3,318,407 .

. DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531

SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 15,285 shares for an estimated $643,712

$TOST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

Cleveland Research issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

$TOST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Thomas Poutrieux from BNP Paribas set a target price of $37.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 10/22/2024

