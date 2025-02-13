Insider Sale: President of subsidiary of $HGBL Sells 10,000 Shares

David Van Ludwig, the President of subsidiary of $HGBL, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $22,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 947,479 shares of this class of $HGBL stock.

$HGBL Insider Trading Activity

$HGBL insiders have traded $HGBL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID VAN LUDWIG (President of subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $169,500.

$HGBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $HGBL stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

