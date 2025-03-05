Insider Sale: President of $SEMR Sells 11,662 Shares

Eugenie Levin, the President of $SEMR, sold 11,662 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $130,031. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 686,268 shares of this class of $SEMR stock.

$SEMR Insider Trading Activity

$SEMR insiders have traded $SEMR stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLEG SHCHEGOLEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 715,823 shares for an estimated $9,867,069 .

. DMITRY MELNIKOV has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 681,545 shares for an estimated $8,930,615 .

. EUGENIE LEVIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 195,193 shares for an estimated $2,887,782 .

. VITALII OBISHCHENKO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 102,041 shares for an estimated $1,286,687 .

. BRIAN MULROY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,769 shares for an estimated $345,108 .

. MARK VRANESH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $174,775 .

. ANDREW WARDEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,415 shares for an estimated $157,317 .

. DAVID W MASON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,591 shares for an estimated $154,710.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SEMR stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.