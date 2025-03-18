Insider Sale: President of Scoliosis of $KIDS Sells 5,359 Shares

Gregory A Odle, the President of Scoliosis of $KIDS, sold 5,359 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $133,224. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,788 shares of this class of $KIDS stock.

$KIDS Insider Trading Activity

$KIDS insiders have traded $KIDS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY A ODLE (President of Scoliosis) sold 5,359 shares for an estimated $133,224

JOSEPH W HAUSER (Pres. Trauma & Def. Correction) sold 5,300 shares for an estimated $131,758

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KIDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $KIDS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KIDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KIDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.