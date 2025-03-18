Insider Sale: President of Scoliosis of $KIDS Sells 5,359 Shares

Gregory A Odle, the President of Scoliosis of $KIDS, sold 5,359 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $133,224. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,788 shares of this class of $KIDS stock.
$KIDS Insider Trading Activity
$KIDS insiders have traded $KIDS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY A ODLE (President of Scoliosis) sold 5,359 shares for an estimated $133,224
- JOSEPH W HAUSER (Pres. Trauma & Def. Correction) sold 5,300 shares for an estimated $131,758
$KIDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $KIDS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 422,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,798,301
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 359,515 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,333,557
- MORGAN STANLEY added 357,956 shares (+56.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,297,420
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 321,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,450,167
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 288,945 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,697,745
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 241,257 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,592,337
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 223,890 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,189,770
$KIDS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KIDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 03/05/2025
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/14/2024
