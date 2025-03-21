Insider Sale: President of $S Sells 81,619 Shares

Tomer Weingarten, the President of $S, sold 81,619 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $1,598,981. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 879,494 shares of this class of $S stock.

$S Insider Trading Activity

$S insiders have traded $S stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $S stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER WEINGARTEN (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 1,194,691 shares for an estimated $28,421,823 .

. RIC SMITH (President, Prod Tech & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 195,876 shares for an estimated $4,450,752 .

. KEENAN MICHAEL CONDER (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,469 shares for an estimated $474,358 .

. ROBIN TOMASELLO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,818 shares for an estimated $336,027.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $S stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$S Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $S in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 12/05/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $S, check out Quiver Quantitative's $S forecast page.

$S Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $S recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $S in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $30.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $26.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $25.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Matt Dezort from Needham set a target price of $32.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.