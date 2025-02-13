Insider Sale: President of $S Sells 60,864 Shares

Tomer Weingarten, the President of $S, sold 60,864 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,459,439. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 939,726 shares of this class of $S stock.

$S Insider Trading Activity

$S insiders have traded $S stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $S stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER WEINGARTEN (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,194,318 shares for an estimated $28,756,605 .

. RIC SMITH (President, Prod Tech & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 195,081 shares for an estimated $4,621,638 .

. KEENAN MICHAEL CONDER (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,521 shares for an estimated $589,638 .

. DAVID J. BERNHARDT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,283 shares for an estimated $492,320 .

. ROBIN TOMASELLO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,462 shares for an estimated $325,839.

$S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $S stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

