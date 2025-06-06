Insider Sale: President of $ROKU Sells 7,181 Shares

Charles Collier, the President of $ROKU, sold 7,181 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $538,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,970 shares of this class of $ROKU stock.
$ROKU Insider Trading Activity
$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,523,564.
- CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $1,405,635.
- DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $936,810.
- MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,158 shares for an estimated $243,987.
- JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.
$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,269,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,881,260
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,029,908 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,986,719
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,563,449 shares (+456.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,129,347
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,512,004 shares (+429.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,505,561
- NORGES BANK removed 927,313 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,936,448
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 908,000 shares (+77.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,959,520
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 847,682 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,710,720
$ROKU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/23/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
$ROKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/09/2024
