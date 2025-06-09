Insider Sale: President of $PYPL Sells 4,162 Shares

Suzan Kereere, the President of $PYPL, sold 4,162 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $304,827. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,483 shares of this class of $PYPL stock.
$PYPL Insider Trading Activity
$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUZAN KEREERE (President, Global Markets) sold 4,162 shares for an estimated $304,827
- DIEGO SCOTTI (EVP, GM, Consumer Group) sold 3,839 shares for an estimated $281,158
- DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 3,795 shares for an estimated $277,036
- GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478
$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 884 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 1,078 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 14,053,113 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $916,965,623
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 13,844,140 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $903,330,135
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,645,388 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,861,567
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,003,683 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,240,315
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,229,415 shares (+60.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,719,328
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 3,206,213 shares (+637.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,205,398
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,738,896 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,712,964
$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/03, 02/13, 02/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
$PYPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PYPL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Positive" rating on 04/30/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025
- J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
$PYPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 04/30/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 04/15/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024
