Insider Sale: President of $PGY Sells 12,789 Shares

SANJIV DAS, the President of $PGY, sold 12,789 shares of the company on 04-17-2025 for an estimated $119,577. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 105,817 shares of this class of $PGY stock.
$PGY Insider Trading Activity
$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,325,165
- YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,324,790
- TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 148,065 shares for an estimated $1,888,421.
- SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,108 shares for an estimated $415,237.
- EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,104 shares for an estimated $347,184.
- NICOLE TORRACO sold 2,371 shares for an estimated $21,160
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 3,021,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,070,227
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 886,539 shares (+284.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,235,947
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 830,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,710,699
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 681,705 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,333,039
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 662,656 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,156,074
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 646,357 shares (+359.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,004,656
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 598,424 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,559,358
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGY forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.