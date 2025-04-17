Insider Sale: President of $PGY Sells 12,789 Shares

SANJIV DAS, the President of $PGY, sold 12,789 shares of the company on 04-17-2025 for an estimated $119,577. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 105,817 shares of this class of $PGY stock.

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,325,165

YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,324,790

TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 148,065 shares for an estimated $1,888,421 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,108 shares for an estimated $415,237 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,104 shares for an estimated $347,184 .

. NICOLE TORRACO sold 2,371 shares for an estimated $21,160

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

