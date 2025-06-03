Insider Sale: President of $PAG Sells 11,357 Shares

ROBERT H JR KURNICK, the President of $PAG, sold 11,357 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $1,818,369. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,080 shares of this class of $PAG stock.
$PAG Insider Trading Activity
$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT H JR KURNICK (President) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $1,818,369
- CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320
- MICHELLE HULGRAVE (EVP & CFO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $244,618
- JOHN BARR sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $237,683
$PAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 166,716 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,003,769
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 152,538 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,962,421
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 135,650 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,530,887
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 109,434 shares (+3316.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,682,118
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 84,045 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,100,799
- MORAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 60,734 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,744,481
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 59,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,016,216
$PAG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
