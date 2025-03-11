Insider Sale: President of $OTIS Sells 3,623 Shares

Montlivault Stephane de, the President of $OTIS, sold 3,623 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $381,642. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,968 shares of this class of $OTIS stock.

$OTIS Insider Trading Activity

$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,452 shares for an estimated $6,312,533 .

. MONTLIVAULT STEPHANE DE (President, Otis Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,663 shares for an estimated $3,130,058 .

. PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866 .

. ABBE LUERSMAN (EVP & CPO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $909,208

NORA E. LAFRENIERE (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,475 shares for an estimated $613,864 .

. MICHAEL PATRICK RYAN (SVP, CAO & Controller) sold 5,638 shares for an estimated $569,158

$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

