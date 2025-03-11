Insider Sale: President of $OTIS Sells 3,623 Shares

Montlivault Stephane de, the President of $OTIS, sold 3,623 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $381,642. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,968 shares of this class of $OTIS stock.
$OTIS Insider Trading Activity
$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,452 shares for an estimated $6,312,533.
- MONTLIVAULT STEPHANE DE (President, Otis Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,663 shares for an estimated $3,130,058.
- PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866.
- ABBE LUERSMAN (EVP & CPO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $909,208
- NORA E. LAFRENIERE (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,475 shares for an estimated $613,864.
- MICHAEL PATRICK RYAN (SVP, CAO & Controller) sold 5,638 shares for an estimated $569,158
$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,447,860 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $689,746,314
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP removed 1,946,740 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,287,591
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,766,664 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,610,753
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,614,044 shares (+135.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,476,614
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,257,261 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,434,941
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP added 904,157 shares (+699.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,733,979
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 732,025 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,792,835
