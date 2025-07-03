Insider Sale: President of $NXT Sells 5,216 Shares

Howard Wenger, the President of $NXT, sold 5,216 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $339,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 419,959 shares of this class of $NXT stock.

$NXT Insider Trading Activity

$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,922 shares for an estimated $6,931,556 .

. NICHOLAS MARCO MILLER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,362 shares for an estimated $4,482,387 .

. HOWARD WENGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,051 shares for an estimated $1,287,820 .

. DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,602 shares for an estimated $1,028,124.

$NXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$NXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $59.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $49.0 on 04/21/2025

