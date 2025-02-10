Insider Sale: President of $NRIM Sells 453 Shares

Michael G. Huston, the President of $NRIM, sold 453 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $40,398. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,759 shares of this class of $NRIM stock.
$NRIM Insider Trading Activity
$NRIM insiders have traded $NRIM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA C THOMAS sold 2,550 shares for an estimated $201,454
- MICHAEL G. HUSTON (President, CEO, and COO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $40,398
- SHAUNA HEGNA purchased 113 shares for an estimated $9,492
$NRIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NRIM stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 46,678 shares (+285.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,324,407
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 23,270 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,657,289
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 20,203 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,438,857
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 18,210 shares (+191.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,296,916
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 15,589 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,110,248
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 13,059 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $930,061
- STATE STREET CORP added 8,012 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $570,614
