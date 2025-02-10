Insider Sale: President of $NRIM Sells 453 Shares

Michael G. Huston, the President of $NRIM, sold 453 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $40,398. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,759 shares of this class of $NRIM stock.

$NRIM Insider Trading Activity

$NRIM insiders have traded $NRIM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA C THOMAS sold 2,550 shares for an estimated $201,454

MICHAEL G. HUSTON (President, CEO, and COO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $40,398

SHAUNA HEGNA purchased 113 shares for an estimated $9,492

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NRIM stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.