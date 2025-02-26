Insider Sale: President New Energy of $SLB Sells 26,990 Shares

Gavin Rennick, the President New Energy of $SLB, sold 26,990 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $1,104,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,584 shares of this class of $SLB stock.

$SLB Insider Trading Activity

$SLB insiders have traded $SLB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOGHARBEL KHALED AL (EVP, Geographies) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,097 shares for an estimated $5,427,156 .

. ABDELLAH MERAD (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,000,400 .

. STEPHANE BIGUET (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,520 shares for an estimated $2,486,444 .

. DIANNE B. RALSTON (Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 43,161 shares for an estimated $1,897,357

GAVIN RENNICK (President New Energy) sold 26,990 shares for an estimated $1,104,430

VIJAY KASIBHATLA (Director, M&A) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,098,500

HOWARD GUILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 13,568 shares for an estimated $595,228

LA CHEVARDIERE PATRICK DE sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $335,501

UGO PRECHNER (VP Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $309,435

BEJAR CARMEN RANDO (Chief People Officer) sold 5,524 shares for an estimated $223,252

