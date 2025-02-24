Insider Sale: President of $ML Sells 3,502 Shares

Richard Correia, the President of $ML, sold 3,502 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $300,331. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 182,570 shares of this class of $ML stock.

$ML Insider Trading Activity

$ML insiders have traded $ML stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIWAKAR CHOUBEY (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,114 shares for an estimated $5,685,419 .

. RICHARD CORREIA (President, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 56,160 shares for an estimated $4,620,454 .

. TIMMIE HONG (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 45,061 shares for an estimated $3,367,755 .

. CHRIS SUGDEN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,155,380

ADAM VANWAGNER (CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,070,762 .

. MARK TOROSSIAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,738 shares for an estimated $395,650.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $ML stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.