Insider Sale: President of $ML Sells 11,490 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 08:15 pm EST

Richard Correia, the President of $ML, sold 11,490 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,002,617. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 166,529 shares of this class of $ML stock.

$ML Insider Trading Activity

$ML insiders have traded $ML stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD CORREIA (President, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 52,658 shares for an estimated $4,320,123.
  • DIWAKAR CHOUBEY (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,355 shares for an estimated $3,620,088.
  • TIMMIE HONG (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 39,680 shares for an estimated $2,900,257.
  • CHRIS SUGDEN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,155,380
  • ADAM VANWAGNER (CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,663 shares for an estimated $1,455,678.
  • MARK TOROSSIAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,459 shares for an estimated $371,723.

$ML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $ML stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

