Insider Sale: President of $MGNI Sells 10,527 Shares

Sean Patrick Buckley, the President of $MGNI, sold 10,527 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $201,381. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 370,558 shares of this class of $MGNI stock.

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G. BARRETT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,682,970 .

. JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754

DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,221 shares for an estimated $731,257 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,169 shares for an estimated $530,390 .

. DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $404,118 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,177 shares for an estimated $264,020 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) sold 12,520 shares for an estimated $250,400

ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,500

PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,312 shares for an estimated $65,973.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.