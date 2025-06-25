Insider Sale: President of $MAR Sells 2,500 Shares

Rajeev Menon, the President of $MAR, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $670,709. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,706 shares of this class of $MAR stock.

$MAR Insider Trading Activity

$MAR insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,498 shares for an estimated $4,031,436 .

. WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) sold 12,642 shares for an estimated $3,610,934

ANTHONY CAPUANO (President & CEO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,166,799

RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,003,274

RAJEEV MENON (President, APEC) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $670,709

BENJAMIN T. BRELAND (CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,850 shares for an estimated $503,985 .

. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 1,053 shares for an estimated $292,331

$MAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 571 institutional investors add shares of $MAR stock to their portfolio, and 811 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$MAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$MAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $280.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI set a target price of $330.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $285.0 on 02/03/2025

