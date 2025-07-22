Insider Sale: PRESIDENT of $LITE Sells 264 Shares

Yuen Wupen, the PRESIDENT of $LITE, sold 264 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $26,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,302 shares of this class of $LITE stock.
$LITE Insider Trading Activity
$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN S LOWE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,474,600.
- YUEN WUPEN (PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,675 shares for an estimated $1,110,746.
- JAE KIM (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 4,577 shares for an estimated $356,914
- WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,394 shares for an estimated $355,876.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LITE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 3,424,813 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,502,842
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,854,903 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,974,653
- FMR LLC added 1,540,215 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,017,003
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,391,312 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,734,390
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,191,897 shares (+962.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,302,858
- ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP added 968,039 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,347,551
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 874,624 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,524,060
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LITE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LITE in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/22/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LITE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LITE forecast page.
$LITE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LITE recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $125.0 on 07/22/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $123.0 on 07/17/2025
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $105.0 on 06/12/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $105.0 on 06/11/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $100.0 on 06/05/2025
- Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 06/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.