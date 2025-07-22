Insider Sale: PRESIDENT of $LITE Sells 264 Shares

Yuen Wupen, the PRESIDENT of $LITE, sold 264 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $26,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,302 shares of this class of $LITE stock.

$LITE Insider Trading Activity

$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S LOWE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,474,600 .

. YUEN WUPEN (PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,675 shares for an estimated $1,110,746 .

. JAE KIM (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 4,577 shares for an estimated $356,914

WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,394 shares for an estimated $355,876.

$LITE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LITE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LITE in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

$LITE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LITE recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $125.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $123.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $105.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $105.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $100.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 06/04/2025

