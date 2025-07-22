Stocks
LDI

Insider Sale: President of $LDI Sells 3,957 Shares

July 22, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

Jeff Alexander Walsh, the President of $LDI, sold 3,957 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $7,921. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,210,751 shares of this class of $LDI stock.

$LDI Insider Trading Activity

$LDI insiders have traded $LDI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY LI HSIEH (Executive Chair & Interim CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,118,266 shares for an estimated $2,031,901.
  • JEFF ALEXANDER WALSH (President, LDI Mortgage) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,957 shares for an estimated $148,943.

$LDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LDI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

