Insider Sale: President of $KVYO Sells 4,880 Shares

Stephen Eric Rowland, the President of $KVYO, sold 4,880 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $181,438. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 278,084 shares of this class of $KVYO stock.

$KVYO Insider Trading Activity

$KVYO insiders have traded $KVYO stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P SUMMIT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,477,001 shares for an estimated $203,387,935 .

. ALLEN CHAVES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $4,140,174 .

. AMANDA WHALEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $3,739,462 .

. LANDON EDMOND (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,054,300 .

. STEPHEN ERIC ROWLAND (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 86,546 shares for an estimated $3,049,615 .

. JEFF FAGNAN purchased 13,515 shares for an estimated $501,921

CARMEL GALVIN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,531 shares for an estimated $465,107.

$KVYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $KVYO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

