Insider Sale: President of $KTOS Sells 6,000 Shares

Phillip D Carrai, the President of $KTOS, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $188,298. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 293,897 shares of this class of $KTOS stock.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $1,146,557 .

. STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,103,308 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $955,425 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,756 shares for an estimated $802,814 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $646,885 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $636,931 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322

MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,162 shares for an estimated $249,538 .

. BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

$KTOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Mike Crawford from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 09/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.