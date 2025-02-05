Insider Sale: President of $KTOS Sells 4,000 Shares

David M Carter, the President of $KTOS, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $131,519. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 106,906 shares of this class of $KTOS stock.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,089,216 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $733,543 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $620,531 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,462 shares for an estimated $606,271 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 24,376 shares for an estimated $500,495 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $498,930 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $420,355 .

. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,372 shares for an estimated $266,019 .

. SCOTT I ANDERSON sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $189,945

BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

