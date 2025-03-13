Insider Sale: President of $KRYS Sells 6,514 Shares

Suma Krishnan, the President of $KRYS, sold 6,514 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $1,164,415. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,465,042 shares of this class of $KRYS stock.

$KRYS Insider Trading Activity

$KRYS insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $27,017,823 .

. SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $27,017,823 .

. KATHRYN ROMANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $131,415

$KRYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $KRYS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

