Insider Sale: President of $KMI Sells 18,000 Shares

THOMAS A MARTIN, the President of $KMI, sold 18,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $498,520. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 843,652 shares of this class of $KMI stock.

$KMI Insider Trading Activity

$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C PARK SHAPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $22,263,481 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,121 shares for an estimated $1,995,423 .

. DAX SANDERS (VP (Pres., Products Pipelines)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,069 shares for an estimated $1,114,464 .

. AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 707 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 645 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 08/21 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.