Insider Sale: President of $KEQU Sells 800 Shares

THOMAS DAVID III HULL, the President of $KEQU, sold 800 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $36,880. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,916 shares of this class of $KEQU stock.

$KEQU Insider Trading Activity

$KEQU insiders have traded $KEQU stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEQU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DAVID III HULL (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,581 shares for an estimated $355,438 .

. DOUGLAS J. BATDORFF (VP of Manufacturing Operations) sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $227,285

DONALD T. III GARDNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,306 shares for an estimated $193,726 .

. ELIZABETH D PHILLIPS (VP - Human Resources) sold 1,850 shares for an estimated $100,214

RYAN S. NOBLE (VP-Sales & Marketing-Americas) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $99,000

KEITH M GEHL purchased 403 shares for an estimated $19,747

$KEQU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $KEQU stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

