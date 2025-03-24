Insider Sale: President Interparfums SA of $IPAR Sells 25,000 Shares

PHILIPPE BENACIN, the President Interparfums SA of $IPAR, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $2,934,602. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,846,064 shares of this class of $IPAR stock.
$IPAR Insider Trading Activity
$IPAR insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIPPE BENACIN (President Interparfums SA) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,602
- PELAYO FREDERIC GARCIA (Exec. VP & COO Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $532,140.
- GILBERT HARRISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300 shares for an estimated $39,045.
$IPAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $IPAR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 354,715 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,648,569
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 200,079 shares (+55.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,312,389
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 149,082 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,605,773
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 143,238 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,837,229
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 130,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,104,453
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 127,214 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,471,668
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 116,930 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,377,464
$IPAR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024
- D.A. Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
