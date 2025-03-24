Insider Sale: President Interparfums SA of $IPAR Sells 25,000 Shares

PHILIPPE BENACIN, the President Interparfums SA of $IPAR, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $2,934,602. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,846,064 shares of this class of $IPAR stock.

$IPAR Insider Trading Activity

$IPAR insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIPPE BENACIN (President Interparfums SA) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,602

PELAYO FREDERIC GARCIA (Exec. VP & COO Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $532,140 .

. GILBERT HARRISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300 shares for an estimated $39,045.

$IPAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $IPAR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IPAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

D.A. Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

