Insider Sale: President of $ICE Sells 3,963 Shares

Lynn C Martin, the President of $ICE, sold 3,963 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $661,882. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,641 shares of this class of $ICE stock.

$ICE Insider Trading Activity

$ICE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $23,409,184 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 48,314 shares for an estimated $7,885,570 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) sold 10,580 shares for an estimated $1,761,252

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,639 shares for an estimated $1,422,432 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,661 shares for an estimated $835,503 .

. ANDREW J SURDYKOWSKI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,003 shares for an estimated $475,855 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $418,176 .

. WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $238,207 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,218 shares for an estimated $190,937 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,171 shares for an estimated $187,360

MARTHA A TIRINNANZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,018 shares for an estimated $162,768.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 745 institutional investors add shares of $ICE stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ICE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.