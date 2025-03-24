Insider Sale: President of $HNNA Sells 3,000 Shares

TERESA M NILSEN, the President of $HNNA, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $31,512. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,425 shares of this class of $HNNA stock.

$HNNA Insider Trading Activity

$HNNA insiders have traded $HNNA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L SEAVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $234,321 .

. DANIEL B STEADMAN (Executive VP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,668 shares for an estimated $226,804 .

. SUSAN WEBER POMILIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,250 shares for an estimated $100,468 .

. KATHRYN FAHY (SVP and CFO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $88,566

TERESA M NILSEN (President, COO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,860 shares for an estimated $82,102 .

. KIERA NEWTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,217 shares for an estimated $13,427.

$HNNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $HNNA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

