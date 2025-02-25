Insider Sale: President of $HNI Sells 944 Shares

Brian Scott Smith, the President of $HNI, sold 944 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $47,152. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,171 shares of this class of $HNI stock.

$HNI Insider Trading Activity

$HNI insiders have traded $HNI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT P BERGER (EVP, HNI Corp) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,654 shares for an estimated $1,302,282 .

. MIGUEL M CALADO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,299 shares for an estimated $280,621 .

. BRIAN SCOTT SMITH (President, Hearth & Home Tech) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,007 shares for an estimated $257,695 .

. LARRY B PORCELLATO sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $113,910

$HNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $HNI stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,374,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,252,755

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 349,987 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,628,845

BLACKROCK, INC. added 210,449 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,600,316

MORGAN STANLEY removed 197,282 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,937,094

CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 176,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,895,342

NORGES BANK removed 167,867 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,455,460

INVESCO LTD. added 157,579 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,937,254

