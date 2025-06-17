Insider Sale: President of $HNI Sells 1,440 Shares

Jason Dean Hagedorn, the President of $HNI, sold 1,440 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $67,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,710 shares of this class of $HNI stock.
$HNI Insider Trading Activity
$HNI insiders have traded $HNI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN SCOTT SMITH (President, Hearth & Home Tech) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,723 shares for an estimated $134,359.
- JASON DEAN HAGEDORN (President, Allsteel LLC) sold 1,440 shares for an estimated $67,780
$HNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $HNI stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,374,881 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,975,972
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,007,038 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,662,135
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 352,123 shares (+704.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,616,655
- INVESCO LTD. removed 320,677 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,222,024
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 291,238 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,916,405
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 274,075 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,155,226
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 240,502 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,666,263
$HNI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HNI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
$HNI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HNI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Longbow Research issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
