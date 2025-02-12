Insider Sale: President of $GYRE Sells 1,878 Shares

Songjiang Ma, the President of $GYRE, sold 1,878 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $21,634. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,875,260 shares of this class of $GYRE stock.
$GYRE Insider Trading Activity
$GYRE insiders have traded $GYRE stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GYRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SONGJIANG MA (President) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 55,207 shares for an estimated $633,100.
$GYRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $GYRE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 62,058 shares (+189.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $778,207
- WINTON GROUP LTD removed 18,467 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $231,576
- ADVANTAGE ALPHA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 17,761 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,908
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 17,707 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,254
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 17,259 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,833
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 13,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $174,306
- MORGAN STANLEY added 10,949 shares (+150.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,300
