Insider Sale: President of $GYRE Sells 1,878 Shares

Songjiang Ma, the President of $GYRE, sold 1,878 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $21,634. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,875,260 shares of this class of $GYRE stock.

$GYRE Insider Trading Activity

$GYRE insiders have traded $GYRE stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GYRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SONGJIANG MA (President) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 55,207 shares for an estimated $633,100.

$GYRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $GYRE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

