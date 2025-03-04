News & Insights

Stocks
GWRE

Insider Sale: President of $GWRE Sells 2,300 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 09:46 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John P Mullen, the President of $GWRE, sold 2,300 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $467,199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 172,446 shares of this class of $GWRE stock.

$GWRE Insider Trading Activity

$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 40,511 shares for an estimated $7,278,089.
  • JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 27,583 shares for an estimated $5,011,090.
  • JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,487 shares for an estimated $3,357,675.
  • JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,885 shares for an estimated $2,221,387.
  • MICHAEL C KELLER sold 1,939 shares for an estimated $338,898

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GWRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.