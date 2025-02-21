Insider Sale: President of $GOOGL Sells 2,424 Shares

Ruth Porat, the President of $GOOGL, sold 2,424 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $445,256. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,454,490 shares of this class of $GOOGL stock.
$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity
$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 92 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992.
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $22,650,979.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 72,779 shares for an estimated $12,744,171.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 23,120 shares for an estimated $4,151,464.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- JOHN L HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,333,088.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 773 shares for an estimated $137,671.
$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,259 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,020 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 22,100,902 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,183,700,748
- NORGES BANK added 21,327,831 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,358,408
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,481,148 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,984,081,316
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,135,430 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,918,636,899
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 10,037,685 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,900,133,770
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,810,827 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,189,551
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 9,793,221 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,853,856,735
$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
