Insider Sale: President of $FOUR Sells 2,500 Shares

David Taylor Lauber, the President of $FOUR, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $229,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 264,856 shares of this class of $FOUR stock.

$FOUR Insider Trading Activity

$FOUR insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,638,176 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,527,157 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $797,796 .

. JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,657 shares for an estimated $166,094.

$FOUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $FOUR stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.