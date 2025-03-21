Insider Sale: President of $FOA Sells 750 Shares

Kristen N Sieffert, the President of $FOA, sold 750 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $16,762. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,975 shares of this class of $FOA stock.

$FOA Insider Trading Activity

$FOA insiders have traded $FOA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANCE WEST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,492,638 .

. NORMA CORIO purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $110,121

TAI A. THORNOCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $24,585

KRISTEN N SIEFFERT (President) sold 750 shares for an estimated $16,762

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $FOA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKSTONE INC. removed 3,192,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,767,026

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.