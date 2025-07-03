Insider Sale: President of $FIVN Sells 700 Shares

Andy Dignan, the President of $FIVN, sold 700 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $18,508. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 226,439 shares of this class of $FIVN stock.

$FIVN Insider Trading Activity

$FIVN insiders have traded $FIVN stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BURKLAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,664 shares for an estimated $945,825 .

. PANOS KOZANIAN (EVP, Product Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,435 shares for an estimated $362,364 .

. ANDY DIGNAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,485 shares for an estimated $308,882 .

. LEENA MANSHARAMANI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,590 shares for an estimated $166,465 .

. BARRY ZWARENSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,468 shares for an estimated $82,011

BRYAN M LEE (Interim CFO) sold 1,798 shares for an estimated $50,847

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $FIVN stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FIVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FIVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIVN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.