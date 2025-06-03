Insider Sale: President of $FFIV Sells 1,300 Shares

Francois Locoh-Donou, the President of $FFIV, sold 1,300 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $369,187. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 150,400 shares of this class of $FFIV stock.

$FFIV Insider Trading Activity

$FFIV insiders have traded $FFIV stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCOIS LOCOH-DONOU (President, CEO & Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,850 shares for an estimated $3,392,199 .

. CHAD MICHAEL WHALEN (EVP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,625 shares for an estimated $1,600,490 .

. SCOT FRAZIER ROGERS (EVP and General Counsel) sold 3,486 shares for an estimated $1,022,025

THOMAS DEAN FOUNTAIN (EVP Global Services & Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,661 shares for an estimated $747,911 .

. MARIANNE BUDNIK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $709,703 .

. MICHAEL L DREYER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $514,722

ALAN HIGGINSON sold 1,272 shares for an estimated $364,665

LYRA AMBER SCHRAMM (Chief People Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $75,206

$FFIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $FFIV stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

